Morpeth runners in Three Peaks and Druridge cross country

Running in the colours of Northumberland Fell Runners, Matthew Briggs had a tremendous race and finished inside the top 20 in 18th place with a time of 3:28:03. Club colleague John Butters, taking it easy after his exertions at Kielder last week, finished in 3:50:00. The race was won by Garry Greenhow of Ambleside AC in a time of 3:05:02.

Cross country action resumed at Druridge Bay Country Park on Sunday with the second NEHL fixture.

Though hosted by Blyth Running Club and Alnwick Harriers, the event has always been very much a ‘home’ fixture for Morpeth and there was a good number of both young and senior athletes in action.

Unfortunate Morpeth U13 James Harrison came a cropper in his race and had to be taken to hospital, where x-rays revealed a chipped ankle.

One of the highlights of the day for Morpeth was the performance of veteran Jane Hodgson in the Women’s race. Showing no after effects from last week’s Kielder Marathon, Hodgson put all her younger rivals to shame when coming through from Fast Pack with a five minute handicap to get up to 11th place, and in the process clocked the fastest time of the day for the two lap course of 25:11.

She was supported by Tayla Murdy, 15th (30:26) and Sarah Lawson, 16th (30:36), both from Slow Pack, with debutant Savannah Kelley completing the team count in 114th.

Fifth on the day, the Senior Women moved up the league table to a joint fifth place overall but should continue to climb the standings as other clubs see their slower runners move up a pack.

Biggest field of the day was once again the final Senior Men’s race with some 500 plus finishers. Won by Lewis Roberts of Heaton Harriers in 35:46, U/20 Joe Anderson put his disappointment at Wrekenton a fortnight ago – where he had struggled in the heat – behind him, and this time produced an excellent race to come home in 2nd place in a time of 36:12 from the Slow Pack.