Morpeth set to host hockey goalkeeping course
Morpeth Hockey Club have been chosen as one of five venues to host a hockey goalkeeping course run by World and GB number one Maddie Hinch.
The course is being held on Saturday, August 28, and there are two sessions: one for U18s, which will be held during the day and one for adults, which will be held in the evening.
Booking details are available on MH1coaching.com
Football
Results from the Northern Alliance League on Saturday were:
Premier Division – Cullercoats 0 Seaton Delaval 1; Gateshead Rutherford 2 Ponteland United 0; Killingworth 2 Prudhoe Youth Club Seniors 1; North Shields Athletic 2 Newcastle Chemfica 3; Percy Main Amateurs 0 Alnwick Town 1; Whitley Bay Reserves 1 Burradon & New Fordley 8 (EIGHT); Winlaton Community 4 Newcastle Blue Star 2.
Division 1 – AFC Newbiggin P Hebburn Town U23s P; Bedlington 3 Wallsend Boys Club 0; Cramlington United 4 FC United of Newcastle 0; Felling Magpies P Seaton Burn P; Gosforth Bohemians 4 Forest Hall 2; Newcastle Independent 1 Hexham 0; Rothbury 2 Whitburn & Cleadon 3; Whitley Bay Sporting Club 1 West Moor & Jesmond 7.
Division 2 – Newcastle East End 3 Newcastle Blue Star Reserves 0; Newcastle University A 0 Stobswood Welfare 7; Ponteland United Reserves 5 Cullercoats Reserves 1; Seaton Sluice 2 Ashington Reserves 1; Wideopen & District 3 Morpeth FC 1; Willington Quay Saints 6 Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs 5.
Division 3 – Alnwick Town Development 2 Blyth Town U23s 1; Bedlington United Sporting Club 2 Newcastle Independent Cabrito 7 (SEVEN); Fawdon 1 Ellington Juniors Development 1; North Sunderland 2 Blaydon Community 2; Red House Farm 8 (EIGHT) Whitley Bay Sporting Club A 4; Whickham U23s 4 Gosforth Bohemians Reserves 1.
Cricket
Fixtures for local sides in the NTCL on Saturday (August 28) are:
Morpeth 1sts v Newcastle City 1sts; Blagdon 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Lintz 1sts v Ponteland 1sts; Cramlington 1sts v Stobswood 1sts; Newcastle City 2nds v Kirkley 1sts; Ponteland 2nds v Seaton Burn 2nds; Alnwick 2nds v Blagdon 2nds; Monkseaton 1sts v Morpeth 2nds; Warenford v Ulgham 1sts; Ulgham 2nds v Stobswood 2nds.