On the day victory for Harriers in final league fixture

Tommy Straughan and Liam Roarty leading a Morpeth one, two in the 5000m.

Going into the fixture, Morpeth were standing in third place overall behind teams from New Marske and Gateshead Harriers, with a combined Wallsend Harriers/Blyth Running Club in fourth, Middlesbrough AC in fifth and North Shields Polytechnic at the bottom of the mini league, but having always been strong on their home turf, homes were high for an improved performance despite the absence of one or two team stalwarts.

Thankfully, this didn’t include Mark Snowball who was been a regular all season and again turned his hand to a range of events. This time, Snowball took on the barriers, and was a winner over the 3000m steeplechase while also finishing third in the 400m hurdles.

In his Senior Track and Field debut, Under 17 Sam Parker showed more than willing, finishing fourth in both the Javelin and the Long Jump, and also taking on one of the B race sprints. His efforts were matched by Evan Logan, fourth in the A race 100m and second in the Triple Jump.

Jess Young-Rogers was another busy athlete, winning both the A string 100m and 400m, and managing a second place in the Triple Jump. Fellow sprinter Laura Kincaid was third in both 100m and 400m B races.

Abbie Ross was another athlete in demand, taking in all three jumps no less, with a best place of second in the Triple Jump to go along with third in the Long Jump and fourth in the High Jump.

On the track, U/17 Caitlin Flanagan ran strongly in the 800m for second place, Kay Errington won the 400m hurdles, and there were tremendous wins over 3000m for Cat Macdonald in the A race and Kate Gaffing in the B.

Meanwhile evergreen Claire Reid came down once again from her Scottish base to throw second in both the Shot and Discus.

Early on the day leaders Blyth/Wallsend were slowly being reeled in by ever-improving Morpeth results, and victories by Rachelle Falloon and Kay Errington in both the A and B 1500m races brought the home town club within a few points.

Things got even closer with an impressive run by Tommy Straughan over 5000m, lapping all of the field (several more than once) except club colleague Liam Roarty, who had only been drafted in at the last minute but still finished a comfortable second in the B race.

It was all down to the final sets of 4 x 100m and 4 x 400m relays then for victory, and with the Women managing second in the penultimate 4 x 400m, Morpeth were well placed for victory. A young Men’s team also managed a comfortable second, with Will de Vere Owen anchoring the team confidently.

In the end, Morpeth’s margin of victory was some eight points over Wallsend/Blyth with Gateshead Harriers in third.