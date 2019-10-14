Walkers raise £10,000 for Prostate Cancer UK

On Saturday, the group - who named their walk ‘March for Men to Morpeth’ - covered a distance of 18 miles from St James Park, Newcastle to Morpeth Town FC and one of the organisers, Steve Baptist said: “We have upped the distance every year and it continues to be a great sense of achievement.

“I’d like to thank everyone who participated as well as Newcastle United FC, Morpeth Town FC and our photographer Ross Thompson - who followed us along the way - but of course to every single person who sponsored us.”

The group set off at 8am arriving at Morpeth Town’s Craik Park ground just over six hours later:

“We started okay but in the latter stages, we had to gee each other up,” he added,

“Then we thought of people suffering with this awful disease and that spurred us on big style.

“Every one of us were shattered at the end and it was a bit surreal but the money raised is for a great charity.” Morpeth Town – who were hosting Basford Town - laid on hospitality which was both welcome and appreciated.

“We couldn’t have been looked after any better by the club,” added Mr Baptist.

“The hospitality we received was fantastic and they also presented us with a cheque.

“Donations are still pouring in and we're hoping to raise £3,500 this time round but our grand total has exceeded £10,000 and we are delighted with that."

The 11 participants were:

John Saunders, Neil Dickinson, Mark Dickinson, Craig Dickinson, Thomas Dickinson, Matthew Dickinson, Michael Slee, Lee Clark McCabe, Peter Bowman, Angus Wilson and Steve Baptist.

"Ashington FC secretary Gav Perry was scheduled to do the walk but unfortunately had to withdraw due to injury," added Mr Baptist.