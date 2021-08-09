The first three men in the 2019 Bellway Morpeth 10k (left to right) David Green, Jordan Bell and Karl Taylor.

The race, which was postponed in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, usually takes place on a weekday evening in August.

However, following delays securing the necessary approvals for the event to take place, the race has now been scheduled for Sunday, September 5, at 11am.

The race will follow the traditional two-lap course around Tranwell and Tranwell Woods to the west of Morpeth town centre. Runners of all abilities are welcome.

Entry costs from £18 and is available in advance at online at Race Best, via the link from the club website or on the day (£4 extra).

There will be a generous prize list, with awards for the first five men and first five women, team prizes and five year age category prizes. In addition, this year there is a £100 cash prize for anyone able to beat the existing course records of 29mins14secs (men) and 34mins 46secs (women).

As is tradition all finishers will receive a Morpeth 10k mug.

Morpeth Harriers vice-chairman Peter Scaife said: “We are delighted to be able to host this popular race this year following the cancellation of last year’s event. An awful lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to make this possible and the club is especially grateful to event organiser Kevin Bray for persevering in the face of quite challenging circumstances.

“As we are only now just beginning to see the return of road races in their traditional format following the relaxation of Covid legislation we hope that the running community of Morpeth and the wider North East will show their support for the event.”

Race headquarters and parking for 300 cars will be available at Morpeth Town Football Club, Craik Park, High House Road, Morpeth NE61 2YX. An overflow car park facility will be available at Piramal, Whalton Road, Morpeth, NE61 3YA. The club is very grateful to Morpeth Town FC, Piramal and Pegasus Riding for the Disabled for their support.

*Nineteen athletes from Morpeth Harriers competed in the sixth and final NE Grand Prix meeting at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Nine of the 19 competed in the fastest 3000m on the night which brought the curtain down on the event. Alistair Douglass led the Morpeth contingent home, finishing in fourth place behind Blyth Running Club’s Josh Fiddaman who won in 8m36.39s. Douglass posted a new PB of 8m47.29s.

Connor Marshall and Liam Roche both produced PB’s of 2m03.83s and 2m08.90s respectively when finishing second and third in their 800m heats.

Morpeth’s only sprinter in action on the night was U15 Girl, Freya Caygill, who finished second in her heat of the 200m in 27.45s.