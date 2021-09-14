Will takes pride of place to win GNR Junior 4k

Morpeth teenagers after the GNR event on Saturday. Left to right: Liam Roche, Ryan Davies, Bertie Marr and winner Will de Vere Owen.

Pride of place belongs to U17 Man Will DeVere-Owen, who won the event outright and was first home in his age group, posting a best time of 12m26s.

Club colleague Ryan Davies just missed out on a podium place himself when he finished fourth in 12m41s. Not far behind him was Bertie Marr, who finished sixth in 12m49s, just five seconds ahead of another Morpeth Harrier Liam Roche in seventh place.

Further down the field in fifteenth place was Morpeth U15 Boy Ollie Calvert, who was fourth in his age group, posting a time of 14m07s.

Joseph Close of Morpeth Harriers finished in 29th place in 14m52s and was ninth U15 Boy.

Caitlin Flanagan finished as fifth U17 Woman in 69th place in a time of 16m01s.

Other Morpeth Harriers finishers in the event were Robert Duffy, who was 90th U13 Boy, finishing 429th in 20m33s, and U 11 Girl Sophie Pledger, who was 29th in her age group, finished in 518th place overall, posting a finishing time of 21m21s.

Sunday’s delayed 40th anniversary of the Great North Run itself saw a much changed course thiis year, with staggered timeslots replacing the traditional mass start. Huge changes to the traditional route meant runners coming back over the Tyne Bridge to finish on the Great North Road after turning back on themselves at the end of the Felling bypass instead of continuing to the customary finish at South Shields.

The elite men’s race was won by Marc Scott of Richmond and Zetland AC in a time of 1 hour 1 minute and 22 seconds with Kenyan Helen Obiri taking the elite women’s race in 1:07:42.

First home for Morpeth Harriers was Alistair Douglas, 83rd overall in a time of 1:15:54, who also ensured worldwide television coverage of himself by setting to run the first mile with the elite athletes, completing it in 4 minutes 26 seconds.

In his first race for many months following injury, Andy Hebden ran 1:25:03 and was just happy to break the hour and a half mark. Dan Melling was next home in 1:26:40.

Other Morpeth finishers included: Paul Bell, 652nd in 1:28:56; Adam Coulson, 654th in 1:28:57; Matty Boyle, 954th in 1:31:46; Eric Adams, 1:35:12; Tayla Murdy, 1:36:12; Jenny Belton, 1:38:32; Jane Hodgson, running with husband Andrew, 1:39:33; Neil Gunstone, 1:40:17; teenager Kate Gaffing in her first ever GNR, 1:41:42; Julie Vermaas, 1:42:29; Laura Mclean, 1:46:43; Gary Mason, 1:47:30; Arjan Piet, 1:53:32 and Clare Walker, just outside the two hour mark in 2:00:34.

*There was another remarkable victory for Ulgham based triathlete Daniel Dixon on Saturday when he won the Junior and Senior Male Elite race at the British Triathlon ‘Bog Weelemd’ Championships at Mallory Park, Leicester.