Rain stops play in cricket league

It was a case of rain stops play in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League at the weekend with all games washed out due to the weather after heavy overnight rain on Friday into Saturday left pitches unplayable.
Fixtures for the local sides this Saturday (June 15) are:
Div 1 – Newcastle City 1sts v Morpeth 1sts. Div 2 – Ponteland 1sts v Alnwick 1sts. Div 3 – Blagdon 1sts v Whickham 1sts. Div 4 – Civil Service 1sts v Ponteland 2nds; Stobswood 1sts v Newcastle City 2nds. Div 5 – Alnwick 2nds v Kirkley 1sts; Bedlington 2nds v Ulgham 1sts; Monkseaton 1sts v Blagdon 2nds; Morpeth 2nds v Warenford. Div 6 – Ulgham 2nds v Stobswood 2nds; Kirkley 2nds v GEMs 2nds.