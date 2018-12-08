RUGBY: Second half to savour as Morpeth chalk up convincing win

Morpeth 55

Consett 7

Before starting the game, both sides and all Morpeth’s home sides stood in silence and utmost respect in the sad passing of Tom Duckworth during the week, writes Colin Green.

Our thoughts and that of the whole club are with the Duckworth family at this immensely sad time.

It was a gusty, but mild afternoon at Mitford Road and Morpeth came away with maximum points, that at half-time looked doubtful against a Consett side that was both aggressive and showed no little skill in a very evenly matched first half.

Yet the game changed within the first 20 minutes after the interval.

It was the Durham side that took an early lead on 10 minutes when a set backs move sliced through the home defence to score near the posts. 7-0

The home side were struggling to play with any continuity, dropped passes and losing the ball in contact were major issues.

Then on 15 minutes a good attacking line out, saw patient recycling and Sandall picking a great line to score. 7-5

Consett missed an opportunity on 23 minutes with a penalty chance.

Then a Dynan break – he was a constant threat – was pulled up when his pass to skipper Hill was adjudged to be forward.

Yet from the scrum, Morpeth hauled Consett back for Dynan to touch down. 10-7 Morpeth.

Although it was possibly not deserved, Morpeth increased their lead before half-time with a Sam Hornby try

It came about with a Dynan break taken on by Elliott before Hornby scampered over in the corner, unfortunately his brother Ben was unable to convert.

The second half, with the elements in their favour, saw a 20 minutes to savour from Morpeth.

Firstly, Dynan ploughed over from close range with Ben Hornby converting. 22-7.

Dynan, again with a strong run, sent Jardine racing over wide out, again Hornby converting. 29-7

Another five minutes passed with another score, Tait outpacing a dispirited defence, Hornby again with the extras. 36-7

A classic Ben Hornby cross kick was caught by brother Sam, who slipped a tackle before an inside pass to the hard-working Craigs, who ran hard and was involved throughout, who raced over by the posts. 43-7

A Ben Hornby break and super offload to brother Sam followed, who skipped past the remaining defender for a converted try.50-7

Then replacement Parkinson was on the end of another move to touch down for the final try to win.Final score 55-7

Scoops man-of-the-match: Ollie Dynan.