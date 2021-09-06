Defeat for Morpeth, but rugby back at Mitford Road

Rugby.

For Morpeth it was a much changed side, missing through injury some key experience. It is worthy to note that over the past two fixtures, half the side have made their first team debuts.

The first 20 minutes or so the game was littered with mistakes by both sides. No real surprise given the prolonged lay off. Handling errors were compounded by a consistent drizzle. Yet the game turned in Morpeth's favour after good pressure on 20 minutes gave McKay the opportunity to convert a close range penalty. 3-0.

Brods then had the chance to equalise but spurned a 35m penalty before the gloom was lifted with an excellent Morpeth try, initiated by right wing Ward, then good work by flanker Williams, who was immense throughout, before Telford crashed over. 8-0.

Morpeth then continued to push hard with some entertaining rugby, forwards and backs combining, but some ill discipline by the otherwise exemplary stand in captain Dynan allowed Brods to clear their lines. Dynan and Williams continued to lead the way up front as Morpeth turned around at the interval with an 8-0 lead.

The second half saw Brods dominate with some hard and powerful running to which the home side couldn't counter. A desperately conceded penalty saw not only Brods reduce the deficit but also Telford being sin binned. 8-3.

The power of the Yorkshire side then took its toll with the home side unable to counter. Now with ball carriers able to break tackles and with left wing Barron a constant threat Brods deserved their win with two tries in the final quarter, one of which was converted following a quickly taken penalty.

Morpeth certainly didn't give up and spent the final five minutes piling on the pressure but a mixture of wrong options or inaccuracy saw Brods home.