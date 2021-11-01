Impressive Morpeth record back to back victories

Rugby.

It was also a significant club day with many past players gathering to celebrate. There are two past players events this season and members are encourage to purchase tickets for the planned lunch in March next year.

The game kicked off in blustery conditions with both sides unable to feature on the scoreboard each missing early penalties. It took a while for both sides to settle before Morpeth sparkled into life almost exactly halfway through the first half. An excellent run from McKay saw him hand on a scoring pass to number 8 Dynan. Fly half Ben Hornby was on the mark to convert. 7-0

Despite the prompting of scrum half Elliott, who always posed a threat, Morpeth were unable to increase their lead which remained at 7 points when the halftime whistle was blown.

The second half saw a rampant Morpeth side take the game by the scruff of the neck with an impressive 40 minutes.

First flanker Craig Donnelly touched down on 45 minutes with Hornby unable to convert. 12-0.

The fly half made amends on 53 minutes with a pinpoint cross field kick which saw winger Ward gather and dot down for another unconverted score. 17-0.

The home side were now completely on top as replacement Josh Williams scored on 65 minutes ensuring the bonus point victory. Jake McKay successfully taking over the kicking duties added the conversion. 24-0.

The next score came from another cross field kick with Ward again at the right place at the right time. McKay again adding the extras. 31-0.

With five minutes remaining it was full back Andrew Telford who got in on the scoring act crossing in the corner, before McKay kicked a superb touch line conversion. 38-0.

Then with almost the last play of the game the ever present Donnelly secured his brace by touching down while McKay yet again was on the mark with the conversion.

Scoops man of the match was scrum half Jack Elliott.