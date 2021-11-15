Last gasp win for Morpeth in a pulsating match

Rugby

Any positive result away from home is a bonus and hopefully this will prove a catalyst for a team that is evolving and improving. The fact that there were a few regulars missing is testament to those who took the field and stuck to their task.

The game began in dramatic fashion, when after three minutes, with the home side attacking and looking to open their account, winger Jonny Ward intercepted some 90m out. There was only one winner as he raced away to touch down. Jake McKay added the conversion for Pocklington 0, Morpeth 7.

The game then settled down with both sides giving their all in what was proving to be a very keen contest. But it was Morpeth who kept the scoreboard ticking along when McKay was on the mark with again with a further well struck penalty in the 20th minute for 0-10.

Almost immediately Pocklington opened their account with a catch and drive close to the Morpeth line for Patterson to go over for a converted effort, making it 7-10.

Yet the first half scoring was far from over. McKay knocking over a further penalty for the visitors before Pollock did likewise for Pocklington. This made the half-time score 10-13 to Morpeth with everything to play for.

The ability to keep the scoreboard ticking over was proving crucial for the visitors when fly half Ben Hornby dropped a goal on 42 minutes cancelling out Pollock's penalty -10-16.

Back came the home side, when on 67 minutes Pocklington looked to have sealed victory when Davidson went over for Pollock to make a crucial conversion edging Pock in front at 17-16.

Then on 80 minutes, teetering on the brink of a narrow defeat, Morpeth were awarded a penalty just inside their own half. Up steps Jake McKay to thump a magnificent penalty to give Morpeth a superb win at 17-19.

Scoops Man of the match- Callum Lawn returning to first team rugby after being out for a prolonged period of time -a super effort.