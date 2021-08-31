Morpeth lose, but at least rugby is back!

Rugby.

For their first official game Morpeth made the short journey to Sutherland Park to take on Novos in a County Cup quarter final tie played in warm, late summer sunshine.

Morpeth began the stronger, but an injury caused disruption to the back row and on 13 minutes Novos took the lead with a converted penalty. 3-0.

That lead lasted for only a couple of minutes when Morpeth equalised with a penalty of their own on 15 minutes by scrum half and debutant George Ayliffe. 3-3.

Morpeth then dominated the final 20 minutes with three good tries, the first by number 8 Ollie Dynan which was converted by Ayliffe for 3-10. Then centre Wood broke two tackles to score out wide, unconverted for 3-15. And the first half scoring was completed when Kieran Smith scored in the corner for another unconverted try – 3-20.

As well as the first half ended for Morpeth, the second half began badly as the team seemed to lose focus against a Novos team,showing both resolve and no little skill. A Novos unconverted score from close quarters reduced the deficit on 55 minutes.8-20. Then a Morpeth midfield mix up allowed the Novos centre to score underneath the posts giving an easy conversion. 15-20. The final try and conversion following a break out from their own 22 gave Novos a deserved victory and a County cup semi final tie.