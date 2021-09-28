Morpeth secure their first league victory of the season

Rugby.

Those longstanding Morpeth members will recall a regular fixture against the Yorkshire outfit, who were unbeaten in this current league programme.

For the first time this season fit again skipper Carl Hill led out his team, who then turned in a stunning performance, easily their best display to date as they recorded their first league victory of the season.

On another still, September, Saturday afternoon, it was the manner of Morpeth's rugby that really took the eye. Backs and forwards combining to provide a really entertaining spectacle for the Mitford Road regulars.

Whilst Moortown may disagree the match was almost over by halftime with the home side romping into a 25-5 lead. By far the best 40 minutes they have produced all season.

The second half was slightly more subdued but for another Morpeth score that took the game out of sight. The visitors never gave up but the home side were well worth the win and fully deserved the additional bonus point.

Morpeth try scorers included the consistent Number 8 Ollie Dynan, enterprising full back Andrew Telford, who excelled with a superb hat trick, whilst centre Fraser Boldy chipped in with two penalties and three conversions.

Whilst this was an all round team performance Scoops man of the match goes to Richie Stephenson. A really solid 80 minutes particularly given his lack of recent rugby.

The win was Morpeth’s first league victory in four outings so far this season and lifted them to 11th in the North East One table with six points, the same as Morley and Pocklington, who are in ninth and tenth places respectively.

This Saturday (October 2), Morpeth are on the road with a trip to Driffield, who are currently unbeaten so far this season, with two wins and two draws from their four games played, placing them third in the table on 16 points, the same as Cleckheaton, with Ilkley sitting top on 20 points.