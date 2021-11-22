Morpeth turn the screw for good win over Scarborough

Action from Morpeth’s home win over Scarborough in North One on Saturday. Pictures by Chris Lishman.

Morpeth initially had a chance on three minutes when Elliott and Dynan linked for winger Ward, a threat throughout, just failing to provide the final pass when close to the Scarborough line. That said it was the visitors who drew first blood with a converted penalty on seven minutes. 0-3.

The lead was short lived when Morpeth saw Dynan dart, the ball was fed back to scrum half Elliott who neatly dummied before diving over. McKay who's kicking throughout was a feature of the game, converted with ease. 7-3.

In a see-saw start it only took Scarborough a couple of minutes to restore their advantage when Harrison ran in from 25m for a converted score. 7-10.

Then McKay began to convert home pressure. An excellent line out saw an even better, superbly struck penalty, followed by another equally impressive effort, which gave the home side a 13-10 lead on 33 minutes.

Back came Scarborough with a penalty of their own. 13-13.

Then a crucial part of the game when just before half-time Scarborough intercepted a Morpeth attack only for Ben Hornby to chase back and make a try saving tackle, followed by another from Long.

The second half saw Morpeth dominate possession. Donnelly was everywhere, Yilmaz not only in the set piece but showed up well in the loose, whilst Clark was sound in all aspects. Dynan also came to the fore and when he went close Grieves had an effort that was disallowed.

The home side, however, were not to be denied and three further McKay penalties kept the scoreboard ticking over at 22-13.

Donnelly then went over after Clark made ground. Inevitably McKay was on the mark with the conversion. 29-13.