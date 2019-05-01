Sevens success for Morpeth U14s at Penrith

Morpeth U14s played sevens rugby at Penrith RFC on Sunday.

This was the lads’ first ever sevens tournament and saw the team notch up group stage wins against Cumbrian hosts Penrith and teams from Kendal, Cockermouth and Wigton, as well as local North Tyneside rivals Percy Park.

Having convincingly got through the group stage games, Morpeth went on to play a final against Carlisle, which the Northumbrians won convincingly by 35 points to 5.

Captain Will Ayliffe was presented with the winners’ trophy.

In the their pre tournament warm-up the team wore their Team Olly T-shirts, showing their support for club player Oliver Bultitude for whom the club are currently raising funds to purchase a special prosthetic sports leg.

Visit the website at http://northumberlandrugbyunion.com/article/2019/4/23/morpeth-rfc-supporting-team-olly