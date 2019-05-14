Two Kirkley bats hit tons in league victory

Morpeth 1sts went down to a six wicket defeat when they travelled to take on Lanchester 1sts in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League Division 1 on Saturday.

Morpeth bagtted first and put on 142 all out with J Travers their leading contributor on 61, with three home bowlers - Kieran Gohery, Greg Halliday and Callum barnes each taking three wickets.

Lanchester needed 37 overs to chase it down at 143-4 with Marc Ramshaw on 46 not out and Halliday on 36 not out. David Rutherford took two wickets for the visitors.

Ponteland 1sts won be seven wickets against Bates Cottates 1sts in Division 2 in a match cut to 45 overs due to rain. Bates made 103 all out with nine-man Pont putting on 104-1 in reply.

In Division 3, Blagdon 1sts had an eight wicket home win over Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds. Rich neil was 40 not out for Alnmouth, but their innings slipped to 73 all out with Cameron Hedgely claiming 4-14. In reply, Blagdon chased it down in 17 overs with Tom Lakey 44 not out in their 76-2.

Ponteland 2nds won by 20 runs against Allendale in Division 4. Paul McReady hit 60 and John Lumb 52 as Pont put on 175-4.

Tim Raglan hit a century (107) for Allendale in reply, buthis side were 155 all out with Parminder Singh taking 3-18 and Johnny Mole 3-44.

Stobswood 1sts won by five wickets in a rain-hit match at home to Clara Vale 1sts. Clara were 129-9 at the end of 44 overs with Riaz Mohammed 30 not out and Mustanser Ahmed also on 30. There were three wickets each for Adam Cook and Daniel Watson for Stobswood, who in reply made 130-5 with Dale Townsley the top bat on 59 not out.

In Division 5, Kirkley 1sts won by 143 runs at home to Bates Cottages 2nds.

Two Kirkley bats hit centuries - Richard Chapman 107 not out and Christian Rowe 106 - as the home side posted 285-3 in their 40 overs.

Kevin Golightly top scored with 60 not out for Bates but they were 142-5 at the end with two wickets each for Shuja Khan and Khalid Mahmood.

Ulgham 1sts had a nine wicket win over Tillside 2nds.

Tillside made 86 in their innings with James Whittle on 28 and Mark dawson on 24 - Darrell Campbell, Ian harrison and David Loxham each taking three wickets. Ulgham chased it down in 23 overs with Colin tait on 34 not out and Max Stenberg 22 not out.

Morpeth 2nds lost by 74 runs at home to Bedlington 2nds. Kevin Richards hit 54 and Derek Shepherd 49 as Bedlington posted 211-5, with Sam Spedding claiming 4-29.

Ryan Hope hit 66 for Morpeth in reply, but they were all out for 137 with lee Hutchinson taking 6-34.

In Division 6, Ulgham 2nds lost by 10 wickets at Embleton and Stobswood 2nds beat Warkworth 2nds.