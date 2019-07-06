A lesson in rock n’ roll on Morpeth stage

Chantry and Newminster School of Rock.

Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools bought the licence rights to perform the musical based on the iconic hit movie School of Rock.

The show follows Dewey Finn – a failed, wannabe rock star – who decides to earn a bit of extra cash by posing as a supply teacher at a prestigious prep school.

There, he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands competition without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out?

More than 200 youngsters were involved in different roles, including acting, singing and dancing.

The set was made by the Bronze Arts Award students from both schools and the sound, lighting and backstage crew were supported by staff and students from King Edward VI School.

The schools’ uniform provider, Emblematic, donated 200 ties for the performances, and Music Partnership North lent them some musical instruments for one of the scenes.

Curriculum leader of the creative arts across the two schools, Charlotte Jones, said: “Thank you to everyone involved for their amazing performances, help and expertise.

“The musical was a fabulous representation of a school community coming together through the creative arts to create something truly remarkable and memorable.

“I am very proud.”

