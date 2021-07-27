Cultural organisations team up to survey audiences on post-pandemic future

A group of Northumberland cultural organisations have joined forces to commission research into audiences of the future.

The Northumberland Audience Research project will help support the industry in getting back on its feet in understanding how audiences have changed following the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisations involved in the project are: November Club, Museums Northumberland, Mortal Fools, Queens Hall Arts, Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival, Headway Arts, The Alnwick Garden and Maltings Berwick.

The research will look at the future habits of audiences following Covid-19 including whether they would be happy to travel for cultural offers or stay closer to home.

It will also look at how audiences want to be communicated with and where they want to find out information about cultural events.

It will also ask questions about the best way to engage with a younger audience as well as rural communities and residents living in areas of deprivation.

The search for an agency to carry out the research is now open with interviews set to take place at the end of June. It is hoped the final research will be available in winter 2021.

The project is part funded by Northumberland County Council.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for the council’s cultural strategy, said: “The cultural sector has been hit particularly badly during the pandemic. As we move out of restrictions it is inevitable that people may feel more cautious about certain situations or be looking to access services in a different way.

“This piece of research will be integral for organisations trying to recover in helping them to deliver events and communicate with future audiences.”

Kathryn Row, marketing manager at November Club said: "November Club began to look at audience research last year and then soon realised it was going to be too big a big project.

"We approached fellow Northumberland cultural organisations who all met us with great enthusiasm. We've been able to pool together our knowledge and resources, and all have a great desire to know more about what audiences want.

"The cultural landscape is constantly changing and Covid has created new opportunities for how audiences can access culture and how culture is even defined. We really hope to get a better understanding of our county."

To find out more go to https://www.novemberclub.org.uk/news/northumberland-audience-research-project