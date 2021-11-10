The jazz loving pair plan to bring their style of music to Whalton Hall for a fundraising event.

The pair will tell stories of their travels in their current tour bus - an old but converted Yorkshire Ambulance, in ‘an entertaining evening of creative music and enthusiastic joy’.

Ian said: “We are hoping this makes a welcome release from lockdown and a chance for communities to reconnect. ”

Dominic added: “It’s been a difficult time over the last 16 months but we have both been practising hard throughout lock down, even posting some videos of us playing together from our separate homes. Through out lockdown we called ourselves the Socially Distanced Duo now it’s time to get out and meet our audience again!”

The performance is in the village hall on Saturday December 4 at 8pm. Tickets cost £10, accompanied under 16s go free.