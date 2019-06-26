New UK tour of musical Cabaret - who's in it, where it's going and how to get tickets

Anita Harris will play Fraulein Schneider

Anita Harris will play Fraulein Schneider in the show which stops at Leeds, Hull and Sunderland.

Kara Lily Hayworth will plays Sally Bowles. Kara won rave reviews across the country for her portrayal of Cilla Black in Cilla the Musical, after she was discovered by Bill Kenwright during the show’s nationwide TV auditions.

Kara said: “I owe a huge amount to Bill Kenwright! Back in 2017 when I first decided to go to the open auditions for Cilla, I had no idea how much my life would change.

"I had been working professionally for a long time, but this was a real turning point in my career, and I am so grateful to Bill for taking a chance on me. And now for him to trust me to take on another leading role I feel so unbelievably lucky!”

Starring as the enigmatic Emcee is John Partridge, winner of Celebrity MasterChef in 2018, well known to TV audiences as EastEnders’ Christian Clarke, and one of West End theatre’s most prolific leading men.

Anita first rose to fame as a singer in the 1960s, beginning a lifelong career as a performer and actress. She has appeared both on screen (Follow That Camel and Carry on Doctor) and on stage, most notably as Grizabella in the West End’s Cats.

With a score that includes Cabaret, Maybe This Time, Money Makes The World Go Round and Willkommen, Cabaret is one of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s greatest scores garnering 8 Oscars, 7 BAFTAs and 13 Tony Awards.

Based on Christopher Isherwood’s novels, Cabaret is set in 1931 Berlin, a sexually charged haven of decadence in which the legendary Sally Bowles performs at the infamous Kit Kat Klub.

Tour dates:

New Theatre, Hull?, October 29 to November 2.Tickets: 01482 300 306 or www.hulltheatres.co.uk?

Sunderland Empire?, January 28 to February 1Tickets: 0844 871 3022 or www.atgtickets.com