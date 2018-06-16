A great picture is mainly in the eye of the photographer

I try to find a theme for the photos I choose for this column, and this time it is images that were well observed.

So many times we hear the technical aspects of photography emphasised, and they are important, but it’s the eye of the photographer that makes a great picture.

Phil Soden found humour in this image.

Keith Cochrane’s impressionistic shot of geese is all about colour and movement, while Judith Hardisty showed observational skill with scarecrows for sale; the colours leapt out at me and the subject made me smile.

Diane Chalmers chose analogous colours, placing the purples and greens of an iris against a clear blue sky, and Gracie Gray found a mini-beast, which takes a great deal of technical skill to photograph well. Her image is well composed too.

Fergus Currie’s shot is at the Woodhorn Miner’s Picnic, a member of a dance troupe. He really captured the feel of the event.

Phil Soden’s sheep made me laugh, partly because of the humour in the image and partly because of the sheep puns in Northumberland Camera Club.

The winners of a competition for a ticket for Puffin Cruises are Susan Wilton, of Wooler, and James Grant, of Amble.

