Artist’s work takes wintry turn at gallery

A new collection of paintings exploring the region’s industrial heritage takes a wintry turn this season.

The Biscuit Factory, the UK’s largest independent commercial art, craft and design gallery, launches its new winter exhibition on Friday, November 9, headlined by Morpeth artist Malcolm Teasdale.

The acclaimed artist’s new solo show, A Northern Winter, explores everyday life in the region set against the industrial landscape of the 1940s and 50s, developed from archival material blended with Malcolm’s personal memories.

The paintings are impressionist in style, focusing on mood and atmosphere, and embrace the social life and history of the day.

Malcolm said: “I particularly enjoy painting winter scenes, with the inclusion of snow and lamplight useful tools in helping to lighten grey buildings and dark industrial sites.

“I hope that visitors enjoy my new exhibition and find in my paintings stories of the past and something of a taste of the mid-20th century in the North of England.”

More than 250 artists, designers and makers are featured in the gallery’s new seasonal exhibition.

A launch event takes place on Friday, November 9, from 6pm to 9pm. The event is free to attend and open to the public. The showcase runs until February.