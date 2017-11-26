Author steps into the world of shadows

The ghost world meets ballet in a Morpeth woman’s new novel for young adults.

In The Shadows is available now in paperback and ebook.

It tells the story of Eden Matthews, a girl with talent, looks and ambition. But when one innocent horse ride goes wrong, a new world opens up where she can both see and communicate with the dead.

Still determined to become a prima ballerina, Eden tries to ignore her new and unwanted gifts, but she was given these gifts for a reason, and the ones who bestowed them are not about to let her have a normal life.

Eden now has to make a choice. Will she pick her budding career with Dillon, her new dance partner, who has an interest in Eden that goes way beyond professional? Or will she join a bitter, millennium-old fight between Heaven and Hell

Accompanied by a band of rogue ghosts, and with the help of her childhood sweetheart, Finn, she embarks on a journey of mysteries, spiritual awakenings and self-discovery.

Suitable for young adults aged 12 and over, In the Shadows is a thrilling fantasy novel with plenty of suspense, humour and a dash of romance.

Described as an engrossing read, the book is rated 4.8 out of five on Amazon and is available to buy now from numerous retailers.