Autumn has so much to offer in fantastic light and colour

This is one of my favourite times of year.

It is all about colourful leaves, wild weather, long shadows, low flying geese, great light – and not having to get up quite so early to capture the sunrise.

Stephen Innes

If you look closely you will see that Liz Taylor captured me at dawn in her shot.

November’s theme is about different times of day.

Get out early and late with your camera and notice the changes as the sun reaches different heights in the sky.

Also look out for that fantastic autumnal light.

Colin Ricardson

The golden hour lasts much longer than 60 minutes at this time of year.

Inclement weather can also be great for moody, lowlight landscapes so venture out on those gloomy days too.

Look at shadows, play with the camera’s white balance and experiment with different exposures.

Our challenge words for this week are ‘Airy’ and ‘Past’.

David Tanner

Everyone is welcome to join the online Northumberland Camera Club, which offers a supportive environment for photographers of all abilities and experience to hone their skills and show their work.

Simply post images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, remembering to give some background about your inspiration.

You can also email your photographs to northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk using the same tag.

Andrew Mounsey

Liz Taylor.

Gracie Gray