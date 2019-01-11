Canine capers set for North East festival for four-legged friends

A festival just for four-legged friends will be taking place in Northumberland later this year.

On Saturday, September 7, Kirkley Hall in Ponteland will welcome thousands of dogs to the region’s biggest festival specially designed for them.

The North East Dog Festival at Kirkley Hall'Picture by Jane Coltman

Local training clubs will be on hand to keep your dog busy, offering various have-a-go activities such as temptation alley, fastest recall, agility, hoopers, canicross, flyball and more.

Plus, the annual festival’s ever popular dog shows will return with lots of fabulous prizes up for grabs.

The demonstration marquee will be back with a host of expert speakers, and new activities, such as whippet racing, will be on display.

Visitors can explore the clever canines village, sporting dog village, health village and more at the rural venue.

The North East Dog Festival at Kirkley Hall'Picture by Jane Coltman

One of the main attractions for this year is the East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier Display Team, who are performing in the North East for the first time.

The super staffies are Crufts main ring regulars and will showcase a range of exciting skills and games in this year’s main ring.

One of the festival founders, Rebecca Earle, said: “Our first festival at Kirkley Hall was a roaring success, with over 5,000 visitors and just as many dogs enjoying a fabulous day out. The feedback was amazing and we couldn’t wait to announce another date and start the planning.

“The festival is unlike anything else in the North East – organised for dog people by dog people.

“As a team, we are extremely passionate about showcasing the many things this county has to offer whilst providing a great value family day out and a platform for businesses.”

Tickets are on sale now with special early bird prices. Visit the website for more information and trade stand applications at www.northeastdogfestival.com

You can also enjoy long woodland walks, tea in the hall and even free entry into the zoo at Kirkley Hall. Entry to the zoo is included in the show ticket price.

Tickets to the show are £7.50 for adults online in advance, £10 on the day, under 16s go free.