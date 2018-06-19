Club looks back on photographers’ work

MORPETH CAMERA CLUB

On Tuesday, May 1 the final meeting of the 2017/18 season at Morpeth Camera Club was prepared and presented by Davy Bolam, the club’s Digital Competition Secretary.

The evening commenced with a short presentation of images from the 2017 Dingwall National Projected Image Competition.

Dingwall Camera Club was one of the founder members of British Photographic Exhibitions and established a nationally respected slide competition that later changed to accept PDIs.

Club members were treated to a selection of entries that had gained awards and acceptances — these images underlined the very high standard of work that this salon attracts.

Morpeth Camera Club’s annual awards presentation followed, with Davy announcing the results of this season’s competition, and in turn he invited each author to discuss their successful entries.

First award was the Bates Cup for Landscape PDIs.

In third place was Lone Tree Malham by Mark Harrison; in second place was Wharnley Burn Autumn Colour, also by Mark; and the winner of the Bates Cup was Dawn on Lagazuoi, by Steve McDonald.

The Browell Trophy for Natural History PDIs followed.

In third place was Grub’s Up by George Sudlow. Second place went to Brian Morris for Wild Garlic, and the winner of the Browell Trophy was Paul Appleby with his image entitled Skein Of Canada Geese Over The Aln Estuary.

The Projected Digital Image Worker of the Year, which is awarded to the member who has accumulated most marks throughout the season in PDI competitions, came next.

It saw Brian Morris in third place, Paul Appleby in second place, and joint winners Steve Mcdonald and Mark Harrison sharing The Shield Trophy.

The following category, The Colour Print Worker of the Year, is awarded to the member who has accumulated most marks over the season in colour print competitions.

Third place went to Davy Bolam, joint second place was awarded to Roseanne Robinson and Paul Appleby, with the winner Sue Dawson collecting the Colour Cup.

Next came the Monochrome Print Worker of the Year. This is awarded to the member gaining the most marks in monochrome print competitions over the season.

In third place was Peter Downs; in second place was Davy Bolam; and the winner was Sue Dawson, who became the guardian of the beautiful encased bellows Camera Trophy for the next year.

The final trophy to be presented was for the Photographer of the Year.

In third place was Davy Bolam, second place went to Paul Appleby, and the deserved winner of the Photographic Plaque for amassing the most marks overall was awarded to Sue Dawson.

Throughout the presentations, examples of the award winners’ work were projected on screen.

In club competitions this season 32 members submitted a total of 184 colour prints, 147 mono prints and 243 digital images.

To close the presentation evening Davy provided an audio visual show of images representing club members’ work throughout the year.

Images were sourced from competitions, members’ evenings and the club’s website gallery, and 257 images were included from 30 different members.

Thoughtfully grouped into genre, colour and location, members enjoyed viewing their work set to calm, rhythmic and uplifting music.

Pictures of churches, old and contemporary, included interior views, stained glass windows, icons and statuary.

The People category included Goths, Beamish and studio portraits, candid street characters, children at play and historic re-enactments.

There was wildlife photography in abundance, including seabirds, waterfowl, birds of prey, otters, seals, penguins, foxes, elephant and pets.

In the Architecture section there were photographs of old doors and alleyways, quaint villages, modern, angular city architecture, lighthouse interiors, cathedrals, castles and bridges.

And included in the Natural History genre was a colourful selection of butterflies, bugs, flowers, dragonflies and water lilies.

The Landscape section, meanwhile, provided dramatic seascapes and pictures of islands, mountains, forests, lochs and waterfalls.

The audio visual presentation concluded with a Creative genre, featuring highly colourful abstract shots, smoke patterns, oil on water, fractalius flowers and graphic angular patterns.

Chairman Mark Harrison thanked Davy for all the hard work he had undertaken to provide an excellent evening of entertainment, and he congratulated all of the winners.

Another successful year for the club concluded with a buffet supper and another opportunity to view the club’s print exhibition, which accompanied the 21 Songs concert at Morpeth Town Hall.

Club members now look forward to the series of local summer walks, which include day trips to photographic spots further afield and workshops, which will be organised by a variety of club members.

Morpeth Camera Club meets most Tuesdays between September and May in Morpeth Methodist Church, Howard Terrace. There is a varied programme of speakers, ‘in house’ evenings and competitions, with the aim for members to enjoy themselves and to improve their photography skills. For further information see www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk