Heading to the 50s for lots of living memories

Morpeth Antiquarian Society

Beamish Museum has received a £10.9m grant to reconstruct a 1950’s town, meaning it will again include a period within living memory.

There will be many living memories at the Meet The Members meeting of MAS, which will also focus on the 50s with short talks, including childhood reminiscences, housing, Morpeth shops and the era when Newcastle United won the FA Cup.

In June 1951 MAS produced an enormous three-day exhibition to celebrate the Festival of Britain. Could members have believed that almost 70 years later there would be no permanent home, museum or heritage centre to house this ever growing collection?

At the January meeting there will be a display of vintage cameras by Staits of Morpeth, 50s music, photographs, toys and clothes.

It is in St James’s Centre, Wellway, tomorrow (Friday), at 7.15pm, followed by a pooled supper. Entry £1 for members, £3 visitors.