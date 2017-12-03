Home opens its doors to showcase pictures

This year’s Morpeth Matters photography exhibition has been hailed a huge success.

And the images were liked so much that 50 of them were chosen to go on display at a Morpeth nursing home.

Northlands, in Kings Avenue in the town, selected the images to put them on display around the nursing home.

The idea of the exhibition going to Northlands was for residents and staff to vote for their favourites.

Several of the most popular will be purchased by Northlands to display around the home, which is currently being refurbished.

Winners from the main exhibition in the Town Hall were: First Darren Turner; second Mark Evans and third Barry Davidson.

Winners in the Young Photographer category were: First Miss Megan Cooke, nine; second Demi Ormston, 14.

The exhibition was sponsored by Coca Cola.

All profits from the exhibition will go to Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group.