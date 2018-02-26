Ladies take centre stage at camera club

Morpeth Camera Club

Ladies’ Night was the theme of the club’s meeting on January 9. Co-ordinated by Stephanie Robson, six members showcased their work.

Sue Dawson, who has recently obtained her Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society (LRPS) distinction, for which she had to submit ten images, stressed that there were stringent criteria.

Sharpness and correct exposure, processing and colour management are a given. Burnt out whites, solid black shadows and over saturation are unacceptable.

Sue’s photographs were projected on screen as they had been presented to the judges. Images of light trails, cyclists, a waterfall, an Edinburgh landscape, a portrait, mouse, owls, reflections and still life showed her ability.

Next, Pat Wood made Ashington Leisure Centre the subject of her talk.

Images of shutters, etched panels, door detail, shadows, glass reflections, angles and diagonals, and direction signs were included. Pat’s eye brought out another element to the building with her abstract, angular, sharp, monochrome pictures.

Roseanne Robinson gave an interesting commentary on photographs taken in Grand Canaria; the serenity pool, cactus-filled quadrangles, footprints and joggers on Maspalomas beach, rolling sand dunes, Canarian architecture, street performers and shots of burned bark and exploded rocks caused by forest fires. It concluded with scenes from Puerto de Mogan, with its flower-laden arches and alleyways, and volcanic craggy rocks.

Roseanne captured the essence of the island and its varied landscapes.

Kate Philipson was next with an audio visual presentation of gardens in East Ruston, Norfolk.

Set to tranquil music, we enjoyed images of exotic succulents, topiary, flowers, sculptures, bridges, water features, ornate gates and wild flower meadows, contrasted with perennial borders, and ending with shots of llamas, beehives and log piles.

Ursula Pierce described her contribution as a work in progress with a project entitled The Four Seasons.

Using old photographs and experimentation with transitions and timing, we enjoyed daffodils, frogs and opening buds; floats, nets and flowers; bronze foliage, fungi and berries; and bobble hats, fairgrounds and snowy hills.

Finally, Stephanie Robson gave an insight into the history of the largest mural in Europe, The Mur des Canuts, in Northern Lyon.

An audio visual showed the original wall and in 1987 the first version, and how the mural has been updated every ten years or so. Measuring 1,200m2 it is difficult to appreciate the work. She used the whole mural as a backdrop, where cameos were brought to the fore.

Stephanie thanked all who took part in the evening.