Morpeth filmmaker Alex is selected for major festival

Morpeth documentary filmmaker Alex Ayre has been selected out of thousands of entries to screen his film Tern at a major UK film festival.

Alex will screen Tern at this year’s Aesthetica Short Film Festival (ASFF), a major UK and BAFTA-recognised event now in its seventh year.

Alex will be representing Morpeth at the prestigious event, with thousands of visitors expected to journey from all over the world to celebrate independent filmmaking at its finest.

Audiences can support the event and experience independent storytelling in the historic city of York at this leading cultural event for film and digital culture, taking place between November 8 and 12.

Tern, which has already earned Ayre the title of One To Watch at this year’s North East Young Filmmaker Awards, was made on the North East coast with kickboxers from Millennium Martial Arts in Blyth.

It is centred on 21-year old fighter, John ‘The Joker’ Cairns.

With his friends by his side and his roots firmly planted in his seaside surroundings, John must carry the wins and losses of young manhood on his shoulders as he chases his dreams.

This visual documentary explores the themes of masculinity and friendship as it takes a nostalgic trip along the coastline that John and his peers call home.

Chosen for the Official Selection, Tern is in competition to receive several awards, each recognising outstanding talent in filmmaking practice.

These include Best in Category, Festival Winner and People’s Choice Award, amongst other prestigious honours chosen by a jury of industry experts and presented at the infamous closing night awards ceremony.

Regarded as a creative hub for the avant-garde, ASFF is a hotbed for talent discovery and a key annual event for emerging filmmakers to meet alongside eminent personalities.

Aiming to connect emerging and established filmmakers, the festival attracts those passionate about creating original and compelling short films.

Alex will have the chance to meet and network with those shaping the industry today, gain expert advice from key representatives at specialist masterclass events, and build relationships with international practitioners working in a range of genres.

Previous ASFF alumni have gone on to exchange ideas and collaborate with some of the world’s most acclaimed talents

Screening passes and event tickets can be purchased at www.asff.co.uk/tickets