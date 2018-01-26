Movie marathon for community cinema

Film fans will shortly be in for a movie feast in Morpeth.

After screening great films once a month over the past seven years, Morpeth Cinema — a community organisation supported by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT) — is planning to screen four in just two days.

The inaugural Morpeth Movie Weekend takes place on Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3, at Morpeth Town Hall.

The event begins at 7pm on Friday with Dunkirk — an epic portrayal of the Allied evacuation in 1940 from the French beachheads, which is being tipped for numerous awards at the 2018 Oscars and BAFTAS.

The following day will have very much a ‘song and dance’ feel to it, starting with Dancer, a film about the astonishing ballet dancer Sergei Polunin. It will be shown at 1.30pm on Saturday.

This is followed at 4pm by Eight Days a Week: The Touring Years, which takes a fresh look at the phenomenon that was The Beatles in the 1960s.

Finally, in the evening, starting at 7pm, there will be a chance to watch La La Land, which tells the story in song and dance of a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress.

Tickets cost £6 for the evening performances and £4 for the afternoon. They are available from Morpeth Town Hall, The Chantry Tourist Information Centre, or from GMDT on 01670 503866.