Museum opens doors to seasonal fun

Woodhorn Museum’s winter programme of family fun kicks off this Saturday and Sunday as the doors open for a programme of seasonal activities.

Father Christmas will be taking up residence in his cosy stable grotto, the historic Pit Yard will host a super outdoor skating rink, and the Workshop Galleries will hold a lovely Winter Market on Saturday and Sunday with some of the region’s best crafters and makers.

The fun has become part of the annual programme, with visitors coming from across the region to enjoy the activities at Woodhorn.

This year, they will also be able to take home some special souvenirs as the museum launches gifts and seasonal ornaments inspired by Frozen Pit Pond, a painting by Pitmen Painter Jimmy Floyd.

Although the Winter Market is only on one weekend, Father Christmas is available each weekend up to Christmas Eve, with some spaces still available to book.

Skating will also be on each weekend, but then also every day from Wednesday, December 27 until Sunday, January 7, including New Year’s Day when there will also be a fun family trail for visitors to follow.

For full details and booking, visit the website at www.experiencewoodhorn.com