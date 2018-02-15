Nautical-themed fun to celebrate the sea

The spring activities and exhibitions at Woodhorn Museum have a distinctly nautical feel this year, with three fascinating exhibitions celebrating the coast, shipbuilding and seafaring heritage.

There is also pirate-themed family fun, and a musical treat too.

Every day until Sunday there will be live music provided by folk singers and musicians from across the North East. The informal concerts will take place in Woodhorn’s Winding House Café, at 2pm, and of course, the music will celebrate the sea too.

Today (Thursday) Beeswing will perform, tomorrow it is Joh Jeffrey, Friday will see the Silver Shantymen, and on Sunday it will be John Campbell and Jim Wigfield.

The concerts are free for Woodhorn visitors, as are the exhibitions and family activities, thanks to the new membership scheme, which launched last weekend, that sees people pay once for 12-month access.

There is also a nautical-themed exhibition on display with The South East Northumberland Maritime Heritage Quilt, which was made by more than 150 individuals in a series of workshops held at Fort House, Blyth Beach.

Parking charges are now removed and children go free.

