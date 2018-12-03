New Sill exhibition to showcase local artists

A new exhibition celebrating local artists has opened at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre.

Northumberland National Park Authority has created a special gallery space to showcase artists from across the county who take their inspiration from the landscapes, plants and animals that symbolise the Park.

Titled Inspired by Our Land, the exhibition features 12 local artists and includes original work, prints, photography and ceramics. Visitors can expect to see traditional landscape paintings alongside contemporary art and stunning photography. The exhibition runs until February 2019.

Popular watercolour artist David Holliday, who is based in the Tyne Valley and works from his studio at The Hearth Arts Centre in Horsley, is one of the artists featured.

To find out more go to www.thesill.org.uk