Novel is set to thrill readers and the charts at Christmas

Bestselling crime author LJ Ross has sold more than 1.5million books worldwide in the last three years – and now the Queen of the Kindle is back with her seventh DCI Ryan mystery.

The Ponteland-born author’s Dark Skies was published in e-edition earlier this month, having already hit the top 10 of the Amazon UK book chart before it was officially available.

Within hours of being released on pre-order on Hallowe’en, the gritty whodunit had shot straight to number one – where it stayed for the next 11 days.

It means all seven DCI Ryan books are currently sitting in the UK Amazon Top 100 bestseller chart.

And if past form is anything to go by, Northumberland-based Dark Skies can expect to be catapulted straight back to number one in time for Christmas.

Both LJ Ross’ debut DCI Ryan novel, Holy Island, and her fictional detective’s last print outing, Cragside, reached number one in record time, while the other four books in the series were all top five successes on publication.

LJ – real name Louise – said: “I can’t thank my readers enough for their devotion to DCI Ryan. It’s always a nervous time when you publish a new book, and I never take anything for granted.

“But DCI Ryan’s fans across the world have been wonderfully supportive since he stepped out on his first murderous literary outing in Holy Island in January 2015.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but Holy Island went on to knock Paula Hawkins’ The Girl on the Train off the Amazon top spot. It was a surreal moment and I had to pinch myself.

“I am still relatively new to the literary world, but DCI Ryan has really won over the hearts of readers in what is a comparatively short time.

Dark Skies – which is based around Kielder Water and Forest Park – sees the brooding detective tackling probably his grimmest case to date. It is a book to fire up both the imagination and the grey matter, it promises to be an invigorating read over the festive period.

