Painting-like quality in club competition

Morpeth Camera Club

Morpeth Camera Club welcomed Will Ireland, from Washington Camera Club, to judge its Second Open Print Competition.

Will complimented the quality of work. He said it was a given that a photograph should be sharp so he would concentrate more on the storytelling aspect.

With a total of 73 entries, Will started with the colour section, which included a symmetrical abbey ceiling, the Forth Rail Bridge, a panorama of Newcastle, birds, grass seed, water lilies, evening at low tide, flowers and mosaics.

Highly commended were Railway Station Underpass by Paul Appleby, Lakeland Wall and Newlands Beck both by Peter Hetherington, and Tourists in Dubrovnik by Roseanne Robinson.

Fifth place went to Alistair Cooper for Contrast In Blue, three striking flowers, which were beautifully lit. Coastline, by Davy Bolam, was fourth, a gradation of pastel yellows representing the sand, blending with soft blue skies and poles into the distance, which Will admired for its simplicity and relaxing quality.

Third place went to Roseanne Robinson for Jay In Autumn Foliage, with contrasting colours of the blue Jay against golden foliage, fine feather detail and glint in the eye, and Sue Dawson was second for Edinburgh Cityscape, described as a well balanced image of the skyline.

Will declared the winner as On The Edge Of Stanage Edge, also by Sue Dawson. The gritstone escarpment in the Peak District stood out for its colourful, misty recession of purple mountains, its lone figure on the edge evoking the feeling of height, its treatment, composition, sharpness and depth.

The monochrome prints included multi-toned abstract steps, ceiling patterns, horse riding, reeds, puddle reflections, statues, street scenes and architecture.

Highly commended were Sue Dawson for Still Life With Almanac, York Station Abstract by Glyn Trueman, Patterns In Ice by Davy Bolam, and View From The Top, also by Davy.

Fifth was Pat Wood for Afternoon Tiff, a couple sitting separately on a bench under a vast sky. Fourth went to Peter Hetherington with Wintry Walk, a lone figure in the snow, which Will admired for the tree detail and composition.

Third was Sue Dawson with Hebron, a church nestling in trees, with good lead-in lines, muted tones and depth, with a Constable painting quality.

Alistair Cooper was second with Old School Biker. Will admired the jacket detail and expression of the subject.

The winner was Peter Hetherington with Winter Wonderland, chosen for the leading lines of the ploughed field, telegraphs poles and fence, with dark trees contrasting with snow.

Chairman Mark Harrison thanked Will for judging and his constructive comments.