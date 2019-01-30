Photographers show off lighting skills

Morpeth Camera Club

On December 11, Morpeth Camera Club welcomed Alan Porrett, from Whitley Bay Photographic Society, to comment on each entry and announce the winners of the Set Subject competitions.

The themes were On The Beach in the colour print section and Contra Jour (against the light) in the monochrome.

Included in the 41 images submitted in the colour section were pools with reflected sky, textured shells, wreckage, ancient rock formations, feathers, timber, stone columns and seaweed.

Kayakers, fishermen, lifeguards and families with dogs and children provided a human element.

Four highly commended placings went to Dave Bisset for Sand Landscape; Davy Bolam with Stranger On The Shore; Ursula Pearce with Pebbles; and Alistair Cooper with Ayr.

Peter Downs was awarded fifth place with Coal Dust and Sand, a gold and black abstract, which gave the impression of woodland at night. He was also fourth with Strolling, which the judge admired for its painterly effect.

Mark Harrison came third with Surfs Up, a minimalist, pastel scene of a lone surfer.

Lytham Pier, by Glyn Trueman, was second, with dramatic skies above a strong linea pier.

The winner was Seascape Abstract by Mark Harrison. Alan described it as “a very attractive triptych of images”, where the photographer had used a panning effect to create movement.

The Monochrome section followed with 38 entries. Alan said that in most cases people had coped well with the difficulties of backlighting, saying it was not an easy technique.

Entries included silhouettes of Robin of Pegswood, sailing craft, skeletal trees and weeping willows, boardwalks, the Angel of the North, a sunburst on St Aidan, backlit petals and pedestrians.

The four highly commended places went to Alistair Cooper with Glasgow Skyline; Paris View by Stephanie Robson; Teasel by Paul Appleby; and Against the Light by Davy Bolam.

Destination Unknown by Mark Harrison was fifth place, a person crossing a railway bridge with lights reflected, which the judge said contrasted in a good way.

Underpass by Davy Bolam came fourth, which Alan chose for its linear effect.

Third place was given to Flower Girl by Roseanne Robinson, a portrait of a girl with a flowered hat. Second place also went to Roseanne with Sheepish, rim-lit sheep backlit to great effect.

First place was All in the Detail by Mark Harrison, a strong silhouette of a lady in profile applying lipstick, which the judge said had a strong shape, added detail and held well together, with spot-on lighting.

Throughout the evening Alan generously suggested options of cropping and tonal value.