Photography club to give a snap-shot of life through lens of camera

Two distinguished and renowned photographers will present a special night at Morpeth Camera Club next month.

Phil and Gwen Charnock will present A Life in Photography at Morpeth Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 6, at 7.30pm.

Images from Phil and Gwen Charnock who will be giving a talk at Morpeth Camera Club.

Both Phil and Gwen have been involved in photography for more than 35 years at amateur and professional level.

During this time they have won more than 500 awards in photographic salons on the way to being awarded Master International Federation of Photographic Art (MFIAP) and Fellowship of Royal Photographic Society (FRPS).

They have judged many international and national salons and appreciate all subjects and styles of photography, from traditional to creative.

They have run a professional commercial photography business for 30 years, now specialising in travel photography.

In 1988 they founded Wigan 10 Foto Club, which went on to win the FIAP World Cup.

They have sat on various award panels, such as RPS, and are currently on the PAGB Panel. They also enjoy mentoring other photographers.

Tickets for the Morpeth event are £7. They are available from club members, Stephanie Robson on 01670 511507, at www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk or at the door, subject to availability.

