I’ve said before that I am a big fan of wildlife photography.

My last few weeks seem to have been filled with people asking me about setting up their cameras to capture pictures of animals, insects and birds.

Picture by Craig Strawbridge

Good control over depth of field and shutter values are really important.

Wildlife photography goes hand in hand with conservation.

I know those who capture images of our fauna have a real interest in protecting the creatures they photograph. That may be simply feeding the birds in their garden, or taking part in species surveys.

Regular contributor Craig Strawbridge is part of a team that surveys Northumberland’s native reptiles and amphibians and uploads data to recordpool.org.uk

Picture by Lynda Wearn

It’s great to see the photos he takes as he goes about his work. He gets much closer to adders than I would be comfortable with!

Here is one of Craig’s images, plus a few other superb wildlife photographs that appeared in the Northumberland Camera Club over the last couple of weeks.

Everyone is welcome to join Northumberland Camera Club.

Post images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, giving some background about your inspiration.

Picture by David Tanner

You can also email photographs to northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk using the same tag.

Picture by Jimmy Morse

Picture by Mark Davis

Picture by Tim Catteral