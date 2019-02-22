Photojournalist Tom is in town

A much-respected photo journalist will be the guest at a special open night being held by Morpeth Camera club.

Tom Stoddart will be at the event on Tuesday, March 5, at Morpeth Methodist Church.

Tom began his photographic career on the Herald’s sister paper, the Berwick Advertiser.

In 1978 he moved to London and began working freelance for publications such as the Sunday Times and Time Magazine.

During a long and varied career he has witnessed such international events as the war in Lebanon, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the election of President Nelson Mandela, the bloody siege of Sarajevo and the wars against Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

In 1997 Tony Blair gave Stoddart exclusive, behind the scenes access to his election campaign as the Labour Party swept to victory after 18 years of Conservative Government in the UK.

Ten years later he photographed Gordon Brown as he replaced Blair as Prime Minister.

His work on the catastrophic AIDS pandemic blighting Africa has been widely published and exhibited.

And his acclaimed, in-depth work on the HIV/AIDS pandemic blighting sub-Saharan Africa won the POY World Understanding Award in 2003.

In the same year, his pictures of Royal Marines in combat during hostilities in Iraq was awarded the Larry Burrows Award for Exceptional War Photography.

A year later his book iWITNESS was honoured as the best photography book published in the USA.

In 2012, Perspectives, an outdoor retrospective exhibition in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross, was viewed by 225,000 visitors at London’s South Bank.

Now established as one of the world’s most respected photojournalists, Stoddart is represented by, and works closely with, Getty Reportage to produce powerful photo-essays on the serious world issues of our time.

This promises to be a gritty, true, real life presentation by a master of his craft.

Tickets, priced at £5 per person, can be reserved by contacting Stephanie Robson on 01670 511507, or email robson-robson@hotmail.co.uk

You can book online at the club’s website www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk

Alternatively, buy from club members or pay on the door on the night.

Morpeth Camera Club meets most Tuesdays between September and May in Morpeth Methodist Church. Meetings start at 7.30pm and everyone is welcome.