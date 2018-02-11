Poetry event as part of book celebration

Twelve new titles have been announced as part of the tenth annual Read Regional campaign.

Read Regional is a celebration of new books from the North of England, connecting authors with readers in their local libraries.

The event takes place in libraries across the region this spring.

Founded by New Writing North in 2008, with the first events taking place in 2009, the campaign is funded by Arts Council England and is now produced in partnership with 23 library authorities.

The campaign has previously promoted leading authors, including Melvin Burgess, Ann Cleeves, Jack Mapanje and Annabel Pitcher. This year’s selection offers a wide appeal, including poetry, children’s books, nature writing, fiction and crime.

And in march a Read Regional event will be held in Morpeth.

There will be an exploring poetry workshop with Antony Dunn and Linda France on Wednesday, March 14, at 6pm, followed by reading at 7.15pm in the Northern Poetry Library, Morpeth Chantry.

Antony Dunn will read from Take This One to Bed. He received an Eric Gregory Award in 2000. In 2015, he was the editor of Ex Libris, a volume of selected poems by David Hughes. He has published three previous collections of poems.