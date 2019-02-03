Pride is back bigger and better for 2019 with camping and new hub

After the success of the inaugural Northumberland Pride last year the committee is back for a bigger and better 2019 event.

In 2018 the very first Northumberland Pride was staged and attracted more than 2,500 people, with more than 500 taking part in the first LGBT+ march.

Fancy dress in the Pride 5k fun run.

This year’s main event will once again take place at Alnwick Rugby Club on Saturday, June 1, from 1pm, and the LGBT+ March will start from Alnwick Market Place at noon.

Organisers are also delighted to be offering weekend camping, with prices starting from £10 per person per night.

For booking see https://northumberlandpride.org.uk/

Northumberland Pride chairman Lorna Stewart-Hook said: “We will have all the elements we had last year – health and wellbeing zone, family and youth zone, market stall area, street food area and main stage entertainment.

Northumberland Pride logo

“We have an amazing line-up for our main stage, with our headline act being a number one selling artist who has topped both the UK single and album charts.

“This year we will see a Trans (Transgender) Hub offering support and information to an often forgotten element of UK prides.

“Transgender visibility and support is one of our key priorities for 2019, and we hope the trans hub will offer support to anyone who may need it.”

She added: “Last year was our first, and we had such amazing support.

“We were nominated for the National Diversity Awards, we won the Champions Award in the Community Champions Category. I was awarded a Major’s Civic Award and was shortlisted in the Inclusive Companies Awards.”

As with last year, in the week leading up to the main event there will be The 7 Days Of Pride, with a full week of activities taking place across the county to celebrate Northumberland’s LGBT+ community.

The first event to be confirmed in the programme is a 5k fun run at Alnwick Rugby Club on Friday, May 31. People can register now for the run at https://www.abilityevents.co.uk/product/lgbt5k/