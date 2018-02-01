Red carpet preview for area’s filmmaker

A Ponteland film producer is hoping a touch of Hollywood glamour on Saturday will help launch the careers of aspiring actors in the North East.

The horror movie Sceptic is being previewed at a red carpet event in front of an invited audience before it is put forward in a series of festivals, hoping that the local talent is discovered.

The 20-minute film was made on a shoestring budget raised by well-wishers, with the cast and crew giving their time free. It was shot in Sedgefield, County Durham, and features actors from the Sedgefield Players.

And on Saturday there will be a premiere event as the movie is previewed at Ceddesfeld Hall in the town at 7.30pm.

Producer Almond Kellacher, of Ponteland, said: “We are going to send the film off to as many appropriate festivals we can afford to and hope that it will get shown far and wide. This will act as great publicity for actors and crew wanting to get their names out there.”

The film follows a journalist, Emma, who meets with members of a supernatural society while researching a magazine article.

The script has been written by two North East writers, Jonathan Frank and Clive Tonge, who have moved to Hollywood. Mr Frank has written the screenplay for the horror film Mara, which is directed by Mr Tonge.