Society lines up series of new history lectures

A new programme of talks which look at local history and more will begin this month.

Morpeth Antiquarian Society provides lectures, exhibitions, research and publications on local history topics and continues to campaign for a Morpeth Museum, which would tell the fascinating history and stories of Morpeth to residents and visitors.

The programme for this year begins with a Members’ Night, to which visitors are also welcome, on Friday, January 26.

This will be a pooled supper and short talks presented by members, ranging from the rebuilding of the Town Hall, to the work of Dorothy Robson, as well as the jockey weighing scales, one of the town treasures.

The next talk will be by Frances Povey on 200 Years Of Bolam Lake in February.

Lectures take place in the St James’s Centre, Wellway, at 7.15pm.

Admission for visitors is £3, members free, which includes refreshments.