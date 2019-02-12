Tommy proves a club knock-out

Morpeth Camera Club

On Tuesday, December 18, Morpeth Camera Club held its annual PDI Knock-Out Competition.

This is a fun event, with no marking involved, that gives members the opportunity to display their images and gauge reaction to their work.

Eighty images were entered and projected onto the screen two at a time. The audience then voted for their favourite, which went on to the next round, the other being eliminated from the knock-out.

As usual, there was an eclectic mix of subject matter — a long eared owl vied with a weathered face of the horse dealer, a turkey against a suspended umbrella artwork, cathedral interiors against a loch in the mist, and silhouettes competing against glass angels.

The first round produced images that seemed easy to decide upon and were usually based solely according to one’s taste.

But as the rounds progressed more thought had to be given as to how much content, composition and expertise had been considered when taking the picture.

The previously chosen images were shuffled by a software programme. Quite often two favourite images were pitched against each other and murmurs and tuts around the room could be heard.

Sometimes two very similar images were placed together — a fish-eye effect against a standard shot of a church interior, snowy mountains against autumnal Lakeland fells, and an owl posing in a flower pot together with one of a robin.

Graffiti, bridges, lighthouses, flowers, piers, abstracts, sand patterns, protesters and still life images were included.

Judges in the room were asked, at times, their opinions and they all agreed that with just two images to view, when they are used to seeing a whole batch of photographs, one simply had to choose by personal preference.

The semi-final round came up with a soft, misty view of a lake with gently reflected trees, which was placed next to a stark, minimalist, winter landscape of a receding fence-line leading to a farm.

A dark, dramatic portrait of a hooded man followed, pitched against a silhouetted ‘Tommy’, seemingly looking out to the sunrise.

It was decided in the final that the minimalist landscape by Brian Morris should come second.

And Tommy, by Mark Harrison, was chosen to be the winner of this year’s PDI Knock-out.

Earlier in the month Morpeth Camera Club was represented at the annual Christmas Tree Festival in aid of multiple sclerosis, which was on display at St George’s United Reformed Church.

The tree, which had been decorated with miniature versions of photographs of local scenes taken by club members, was transported to the club venue for all to admire while enjoying a pooled supper.

It was a very nice ending to the evening.

For further information regarding Morpeth Camera Club and its meetings, visit the website at www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk