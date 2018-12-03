Trio of festive shows across the area from rural touring theatre

A trio of festive productions is set for Morpeth and the surrounding area thanks to Highlights Rural Touring Theatre Company.

Kicking off the festivities is a classic for was A Christmas Carol at Hepscott Village Hall last week.

Dickens continues with The Haunted Man at Middleton and Todridge Village Hall on Saturday, December 8.

Kindred Theatre presents its inaugural show with an atmospheric production about love, loss and the true value of memory, adapted from the ghost story by Charles Dickens.

Four actors take the audience through a world of shadows and candlelight on a journey that moves between the modern day and 1850, and between contemporary reality and the fictional world of Dickens’ original story.

It is told with a blend of puppetry, theatrical storytelling and music.

It’s Christmas Eve and Jonathan has recently moved into a care home. His mind is deteriorating and reality is becoming confused, but one memory stays strong — the one memory he wishes to forget. A present is left for him; a book, a copy of Dickens’ The Haunted Man, and the forgotten inscription from Jonathan’s past sparks a ghostly visitation, a Phantom offering an irresistible gift, the gift of forgetting.

It is on stage at 7.30pm. Contact 01670 772600 to book.

The third and final festive treat is more light-hearted with The Christmassy Christmas Show of Christmassy Christmasness.

Squashbox Theatre’s new show is a celebration of everything Christmas, from fir trees, fairy lights, sleigh bells and snowflakes to crackers, carols, presents and puddings.

Learn about Yuletide traditions, play hunt the brussels sprout, hear the story of the first Christmas Tree and explore some festive science, with good family fun for ages five plus.

It will be on stage on Friday, December 7, at 7.30pm, at Pegswood Community Hub. Contact 01670 512185.

For more visit www.highlightsnorth.co.uk