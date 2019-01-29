Use powers of observation to capture the more unusual

The Northumberland Camera Club is filled with super shots from both experienced and novice photographers alike.

It’s our club’s remit to celebrate photography taken by folk at every level of skill, and I love it when people experiment with different types of photography.

Picture by Caroline Harrison

I like a good landscape as much as the next person, but someone’s observation of snow or ice formations, or the light shining through plants, or the patterns formed by lichen, or the shape of architectural features, or even capturing the Alnwick Lion through the ‘O’ of a Barter Books sign, is just wonderful.

One thing that makes great photography is that power of observation.

Seeing things that people don’t usually notice and placing the camera where the human eye rarely goes helps to make a picture compelling.

I think that is more important than technical ability.

Picture by Jean Sawyer

Spot the unusual and capture it.

Everyone is welcome to join the Northumberland Camera Club.

Post your images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, giving some background information about your inspiration behind the photographs.

You can also email pictures to copydesk.northeast@jpimedia.co.uk marking them Northumberland Camera Club.

Picture by Teresa Jennings.

Picture by Ronnie Ingledew

Picture by Mark Davis

Picture by Walter Hall