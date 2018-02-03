Volunteers sought to help digitally log historic records

Volunteers with a passion for history are being sought to help digitally log records.

Northumberland Archives is looking for members of the public to help with the new initiative, Reading Room.

The project, run in partnership with FamilySearch.org, aims to make browsing parish registers easier and more accessible for the public.

Currently 60 per cent of indexes have been processed for the county, and Northumberland Archives is looking for volunteers to complete the remaining 40 per cent.

Volunteers with a keen interest in family ancestry and historic records are being asked to select information from marriage, death and baptism registers online and input it into the digital system to enable the archives to be indexed.

People can choose to undertake this work from the comfort of their own home.

Coun Cath Homer, Cabinet Member For Culture, Arts, Leisure And Tourism at Northumberland County Council, said: “Reading Room is a valuable and fascinating resource for many people to explore their family history.

“Northumberland Archives is offering a great opportunity for people with an interest in local history to get involved. I would encourage anyone thinking about volunteering to take part.”

The process to apply is quick and easy and anyone interested should visit www.familysearch.org to register.

For more information about Northumberland Archives visit www.experiencewoodhorn.com/collections/ or email archives@northumberland.gov.uk