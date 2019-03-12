Water, water everywhere for picture theme of the week

One of my many highlights of the week is looking through the images people have uploaded to the Northumberland Camera Club Facebook Group and choosing some for this week’s paper.

I usually try to pick a variety of shots with a single theme running through them.

Picture by Judith Hardisty

We do have weekly themes in the group, with somebody different choosing different ones each time, but what jumps out at me isn’t always the themes we have been using.

This time it was images of water that made a splash. (Pun intended).

The first five I found were all shot by women so I thought I would continue that.

I hope you enjoy seeing them as much as me.

Picture by Valerie Seaward

Well done everyone – and keep clicking.

Everyone is welcome to join Northumberland Camera Club.

It is a friendly, online group, open to people of all abilities and levels of experience, where members encourage each other and share tips. There are occasional photographic outings organised between members.

The group is non-competitive, but aims to help photographers develop their skills.

Picture by Carmell Stewart-Hook

Post images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, giving some background about your inspiration.

Picture by Jennifer MacKenzie

Picture by Linda Johnson

Picture by Jayne Dobson