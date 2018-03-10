Weather may be disruptive, but it can lead to great shots

With all the snow we have had in Northumberland recently, I know that a lot of people have been staying safely indoors.

I had to postpone all of the photography lessons I had scheduled to teach last week, but nevertheless managed to get out with my camera.

Image by Chris Wilson

Here are a few photographs from Northumberland Camera Club members that caught my eye recently.

They all feature the weather, but Joanne Coyle’s wonderful shot is a bit different from the rest.

Now spring is on the horizon – in theory at least – the evenings are getting lighter and the sunrise is not too early to get up for.

Hopefully, we’ll all be able to get out and about again, taking pictures.

Image by Linda Johnson.

Thanks once again to everyone in the club for sharing your images, and I look forward to seeing some more in the Northumberland Camera Club.

This week’s Challenge words are Alike and Fast, continuing March’s theme of unusual angles.

Everyone is welcome to join Northumberland Camera Club.

Simply post your images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, giving some background about your inspiration.

Image by Jimmy Morse.

You can also email photographs to northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk using the same tag.

Image by Malclom Ross.

Image by Paul Bartlett.

Image by Jayne Dobson.